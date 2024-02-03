Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar has stated that the accused in the MRO Ramanaiah murder case has been identified. The identity of the accused has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

The MRO was murdered in the apartment where he was staying, on Friday night. Addressing the media in the city on Saturday, the CP said the culprits fled Visakhapatnam after committing the crime via air route.

“We gathered crucial information and special teams were formed to trace the accused. We are on the job and confident of cracking the case very soon.” He mentioned that during the preliminary investigation, the police teams discovered that the accused was associated with a real estate company. The Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police stated that the motive behind the murder of MRO Ramanaiah is likely connected to issues related to land deeds.

Observing that a land dispute might be the reason behind the murder, the CP advised the people to bring any issues related to land disputes or real estate business to the notice of the police through various platforms like Spandana and Dial your CP. People can also make better use of WhatsApp to approach the police.

Terming the incident unfortunate, the CP sought public cooperation to curb the trend and ensure such incidents would not recur.

Body cremated

Meanwhile, the body of Ramanaiah was cremated at his native village of Dimmalada in Srikakulam district.

Earlier, the body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem at King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

