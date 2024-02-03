Tehsildar Sanapala Ramanaiah was murdered in the apartment where he was staying, at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam on Friday night. According to reports, some persons entered the apartment and rang up asking him to come down. When Ramanaiah went to the cellar, they attacked him with iron rods and fled the scene. He was rushed to a corporate hospital where he succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Saturday.

Ramanaiah who had served as an MRO in Vajrapukothuru, Padmanabhan, and Visakha rural China Gadili, was transferred to Bantupalli in Vizianagaram district two days ago. He had also worked in the Vizag Collectorate holding different posts. After assuming the charge on Friday, the Tehsildar returned home at around 8 PM. The Tehsildar reportedly had a serious discussion with the assailants before he was murdered in Visakhapatnam.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police started an investigation. The dog squad and clues team were pressed into service to trace the culprits. Special teams were also formed. Police suspect that a land dispute was the reason behind the attack. Ramanaiah was a native of Nandigama mandal in Srikakulam district. Tehsildar Sanapala Ramanaiah is survived by his wife and two children. Of late, incidents of this kind are on the rise in Visakhapatnam, which was once known for peacefulness and tranquility.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

