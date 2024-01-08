In a sad turn of events, the death of a 67-year-old woman, Inaganti Shyamala, went unnoticed for a week in Vizag. The heartbreaking incident unfolded at Kurupam Towers, Visakhapatnam Beach Road, where Shyamala lived with her 27-year-old son, Inaganti Saravankumar. Concerns arose when neighbours realized that the door to Shyamala’s residence had remained shut since 1 January, and an unpleasant odour emanated from the premises. Alarmed by the situation, neighbours reported it to the III Town police of Visakhapatnam.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police forced entry into the house and discovered Shyamala’s lifeless body on the sofa. Shockingly, her death had gone unnoticed even though her son, Saravankumar, was present at home. When questioned by the police, Saravankumar claimed that his mother was asleep, revealing that he had been sustaining himself with fruits and snacks at home for the past week.

Saravankumar, a B. Tech graduate, had previously worked in a software company in Bangalore from 2018 to 2020. However, due to undisclosed mental health issues, he left his job and returned to Visakhapatnam to live with his mother. With his mental condition deteriorating, he refrained from seeking new employment. The unfortunate incident is believed to have occurred on the same day the door remained sealed, 1 January. Registering a case, Sub-Inspector Simhachalam under the supervision of Inspector Korada Rama Rao, initiated the necessary legal procedures.

The body was subsequently shifted to KGH in Vizag mortuary from Kurupam Towers for a postmortem examination to ascertain the precise cause of the death of the woman.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.