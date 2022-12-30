In an attempt to aid the growing tourism in Visakhapatnam, the city police will be setting up tourist kiosks on Beach Road and a few other places soon. Domestic and foreign travellers will be able to use the new feature from 1 January 2023.

Addressing the media, City Commissioner Ch Srikanth said that the tourist kiosk systems were already implemented in cities like Goa and Rajasthan, where the tourist footfall is high. These kiosks have been helpful for tourists in solving different kinds of problems. The commissioner added that they have been working diligently to set up tourist kiosks by New Year’s on Beach Road, Visakhapatnam.

Vizag has been witnessing a rampant increase in tourism lately, and with events like the G20 Summit and Global Tech Summit 2023 coming up, the police believe that these kiosks will be a helping hand for tourists. With many foreign tourists expected to visit next year, they can use the kiosks to report stolen passports, loss of valuables, theft and other kinds of problems. The kiosks will be manned, to help tourists report their issues and ensure speedy resolutions.

