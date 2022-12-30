Despite constant counselling and advice about safe driving, youth, especially college students, have been neglecting them, leading to many freak accidents. In one such incident of reckless road behaviour, which occurred on Thursday, 29 December 2022, a 22-year-old boy was seen riding a bike with a girl on top of the petrol tank near Vizag Steel Plant.

A video of the same has been going viral on the Twitter and Instagram social media platforms. The Steel Plant Police reprimanded the duo for their obscene behaviour and summoned their parents for counselling.

Based on a video taken by a passerby, the Visakhapatnam City Police traced the couple, identified as Ajay Kumar (22) and K Sailaja (19). A case was filed against the boy and the girl at the Vizag Steel Plant Police Station under the negligence driving act, and further, the bike was seized. The cases were registered under sections 336, 279, 132, and 129 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

