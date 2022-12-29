Keeping the New Year celebrations in view, the Visakhapatnam City Police issued guidelines and traffic restrictions for the public. To ensure a smooth flow of events, the police have enforced drone surveillance, set up parking areas, and taken other precautionary measures.

Below are the guidelines and traffic restrictions the Visakhapatnam City Police announced ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Traffic diversions

Vehicular and pedestrian movement will not be allowed on the flyover bridge from Vemana Mandir to DLO Junction from 9 pm on 31 December 2022 to 5 am on 1 January 2023.

Those performing vehicles pujas at Sampath Vinayaka Temple on the 1 January must park line-up vehicles from Gothisons to Kalamandir in a single row on the left side of the road without disturbing vehicular movement . Vehicle pujas will not be allowed in front of the temple.

No vehicular movement and parking will be allowed from Park Hotel to NTR Statue from 9 pm on 31 December 2022 to 5 am on 1 January 2023 .

The BRTS roads from Hanumanthuwaka to Adivivaram, Goshala Junction to Vepagunta Junction, and Pendurthi Junction to Convent Junction via NAD will be closed from 9 pm on 31 December to 5 am on 1 January. Emergency vehicles will have to pass through service roads on both sides and in view of the safety of motorists from 10 pm onwards.

The underpass at RTC Complex and the middle road on Maddilapalem to Rama Talkies BRTS road will also be closed.

Parking lots of vehicles of visitors to RK Beach

Beach visitors should park their vehicles in the following parking lots and reach the beach on foot.

Motorists from CR Reddy Junction and All India Radio Junction should park their vehicles in the parking lot next to the Joint Collector’s bungalow and APIIC Ground.

Motorists from Collector’s office, Naval Coastal Battery, Naoroji Road, Pandimetta should park their vehicles in Gokul Park.

Motorists from Siripuram and Park Hotel should park their vehicles at Andhra University Exhibition Ground and behind the police officer’s mess and enter the beach road on foot.

Instructions to Beach Road visitors

Appropriate legal steps will be taken to prevent any inconvenience to the visitors, accidents and malpractices on the beach road.

Strict action will be taken against those who misbehave with women on the pretext of greeting them and using abusive language.

Drone camera surveillance will be in action along the beach road

Burning firecrackers is strictly prohibited on the beach road

Taking dips on the beach is strictly prohibited

Other traffic restrictions to be implemented by Visakhapatnam City Police on the occasion of New Year

Special alcohol checks will be conducted from 9 pm on 31 December 2022 to 5 am on 1 January 2022. In cases of drink and driving, the vehicle would be seized, and the accused will be produced before the court.

Camera surveillance would be enforced across the city to keep a vigilant eye on miscreants and law offenders. Strict action would be taken based on the degree of the offence.

Special forces would be deployed to prevent speeding of vehicles, noise pollution, driving on the wrong routes , performing stunts on vehicles, triple driving, cell phone driving, etc.

In cases of underage driving, criminal proceedings would be initiated against the minors and the vehicle owners.

Travelling on motorcycles without wearing a helmet is a crime, and cases would be registered against any offenders.

Vehicles would be towed and seized in case of unauthorised parking.

