As we wrap up another year, here is yet another genre that caught the pulse of the audience in 2022. Korean drama saw a huge boom during COVID-19, which sustained post the pandemic and has continued to do wonders on the global market even today. As we have enjoyed our share of cute, romantic and even thrilling Korean dramas this year, here are the top 7 selections of the best Korean dramas for you.

Check out the top 7 best Korean dramas of 2022 you cannot miss.

#1 All of Us Are Dead

A television series with just one season, this Korean drama was one of the most watched on Netflix. The story follows a few students who are trapped and must escape their high school which has become a ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. The thrilling and scary show directed by Lee Jae-kyoo was nominated for many awards.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#2 Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a legal drama directed by Yoo In-shik and stars Park Eun-bin in the lead role. The plot of this series revolves around Woo Young-woo, an attorney with an autism spectrum disorder. Despite her bad social skills, she is regarded as one of the best lawyers in South Korea for her high IQ and eidetic memory.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#3 Little Women

Yet another K-drama on Netflix that garnered a lot of attention, Little Women, is directed by Kim Hee-won. The cast of the show includes Kim Go-eun and Wi Ha-joon in lead roles. The story follows sisters who become embroiled in a major incident and how they face off against the wealthiest family in the country.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 Glitch

Glitch is a Korean sci-fi drama series directed by Roh Deok and stars Jeon Yeo-been, Lee Dong-hoi, and others in key roles. The daughter of a rich family leads a happy life with a good job and a great boyfriend. But one day, her boyfriend goes missing leading her to associate with a UFO-watching group to trace him. How she uncovers a mysterious truth with the help of the group forms the crux of the plot.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#5 The First Responders

The ongoing web series is directed by Shin Kyung-soo and stars Kim Rae-won, Son Ho-jun, and Gong Seung-Yeon in lead roles. The Korean drama is about how the police and the firefighters jointly respond to fierce scenes between crime, disasters and emergencies. Two seasons of the series are available on OTT to stream.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#6 Twenty Five Twenty One

In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teenage fencer pursues his big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life. The K-drama is directed by Jung Ji-hyun and stars Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk in the lead roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#7 My Liberation Notes

Three siblings set out to explore life after getting exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood. They seek to find fulfilment and freedom from their otherwise tedious lives. Directed by Kim Seok Yun, the Korean drama stars Son Seok-goo, Kim Ji-won, Lee Min Ki and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

