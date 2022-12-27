2022 has finally come to an end, and it proved to be an entertaining one, with some of the best movies ever to hit the big screens. Like the theatres, the OTT platforms have been busier than ever, with fresh content hoarding the digital arenas every week. Giving us a reason to cherish this year more, the closing days of 2022 are gearing up with an entertaining list of web series. We are sure these new web series releasing this week of December on OTT will make your new year plans bright.

Here are the six web series releasing in the final week of December on OTT.

The Witcher: Blood Origins

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a fantasy miniseries created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and is a prequel to The Witcher. Set 1,300 years before the events of its predecessor, Blood Origins follows the creation of the first-ever Witcher and the events leading to the Conjunction of the Spheres. The series also shows the ancient Elven civilization before its doom. It features Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Jacob Collins, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 25 December 2022

Rise of Empires: Ottoman S2

Rise of Empires: Ottoman is a historical docuseries directed by Emre Sahin. It deals with the Ottoman Empire and Mehmed the Conqueror. How Sultan Mehmed II wages war against the Eastern Roman capital of Constantinople and establishes the Ottoman Empire forms the crux of the series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 December 2022

The Glory

The Glory is an upcoming South Korean revenge thriller directed by Ahn Gil-ho. A former victim of school violence takes a unique and scary step to take revenge against her bullies. She takes up a job as a homeroom teacher at the elementary school one of the bullies’ kids is studying. The Glory stars Song Hye-kyo, Jung Ji-so, Lee Do-hyun, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 December 2022

Treason

Created by Matt Charman, Treason is a British thriller series starring Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin, and others in key roles. An M16 deputy’s bright future takes a sharp turn when he reunites with a Russian spy force. He is forced to question his loyalty as he has to decide which side to take in a looming conflict.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 26 December 2022

Aar Ya Paar

A warrior from an ancient tribe sets foot in the modern world for the first time seeking revenge for the injustice done to his kind. As the ruthless corporates eye to bring down every single tree and topple every last stone in his tribe’s homeland, the protagonist puts up a valiant fight against the world. Aar Ya Paar stars Aditya Raval, Sumeet Vyas, Ashish Vidyarthi, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 30 December 2022

Chhota Bheem S15

Catch up with your childhood favourite character Chhota Bheem and his friends, Chutki, Raju, Kalia, Jaggu, and others, this weekend. Join them on their new adventure and relive your school days in the brand new season.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 December 2022

