2022 comes to an end with a number of movies releasing at the theatres this weekend. Kickstart the celebrations early with family and friends at the theatres. Here is a hand-picked list of movies releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and more that are worth a watch for added entertainment. From Ritesh Deshmukh’s Marathi movie to Trisha’s Tamil entertainer, catch these movies rereleasing at the theatres this week.

Here is a list of movies releasing at the theatres this week in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and more.

#1 Telugu

A total of 8 movies are releasing at the theatres this week in Telugu. Though none of the biggies of the entertainment industry picked the festive season, many newcomers have taken up the opportunity to entertain you. Lucky Lakshman, Raajahyogam, Once upon a time in Devarakonda, Writer Padmabhushan, Prathyadhi, S5 No Exit, 14 Days Love, and Utthama Villian c/o. Mahadevpuram are releasing on 30 December 2022. Korameenu, a political thriller, is releasing on 31 December 2022.

#2 Tamil

The Tamil industry to has taken advantage of the last weekend of 2022 and is coming up with 5 movies. Raangi starring Thrisha Krishnan, Oh My Ghost starring Satish Muthukrishna, Sembi starring Kovai Sarala, Driver Jamuna, starring Aishwarya Rajesh, and Tamilarasan, starring Vijay Antony, will be releasing at the theatres on 30 December 2022.

#3 Hindi

HIT: The Second Case, after making a sensational hit in Telugu, is releasing in Hindi this Friday. Other movies to watch are Aatmaraksha, Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha, Mann Bairagi, and Desi Magic.

#4 Kannada

Out of a long list of movies releasing in Kannada this week, a few movies have caught our eye. Once upon a time in Jamaligudda starring Dhananjay, Made in Bengaluru starring Anant Nag and team, Jordan starring Mahendra Prasad, and Dwipatra starring Satya Sharaya and others are worth a watch.

#5 Malayalam

After a successful hit with Yashoda in Telugu, Unni Mukundan is back with another interesting movie Malikappuram which is releasing in Malayalam. Kakkipada, Djinn, and Nalla Samayam are a few other Malayalam movies releasing at the theatres this week.

#6 Marathi

One of the most loved couples in the Indian Film Industry, Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, who have been making headlines with their production house, will be seen together in a Marathi movie named Ved. The movie is the remake of a Telugu hit, Majili starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

