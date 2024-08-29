A treat is in store for the fans of Pawan Kalyan, who have been on cloud nine since the landslide victory of their hero’s party (JSP) with a 100 per cent strike rate in the general elections held in May this year. Gabbar Singh, one of the blockbuster hits in the film career of Pawan Kalyan, is all set for a re-release on 2 September marking the birthday of the actor-turned-Deputy Chief Minister. Excited over the update, the fans are eagerly waiting for the date to celebrate the occasion on a big scale.

Released in the hot summer of 2012, Gabbar Singh, a remake of the Hindi film Dabangg, created a new record at that time by minting money for the makers. The film was the highest-grossing Telugu movie of the year. Made with a budget of Rs 30 crore, it netted over Rs 100 crore, making cash registers ring loudly at the box office. Directed by Harish Shankar, the action-comedy drama drew crowds in droves to the theatres.

With the re-released movies having been doing well and collecting decent collections, several films are in line to hit screens again. Re-released recently, the Chiranjeevi-starrer Indra and Murari of Mahesh Babu made collections in crores. While Mass of Nagarjuna re-released on 28 August, Narasimha Naidu, a huge hit of Balakrishna, is roaring to hit screens on 30 August. Following the re-release of Gabbar Singh, the makers of Darling and Easwar of Prabhas are re-releasing the movies on 23 September and 23 October (the birthday of Prabhas) respectively.

