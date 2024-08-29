Visakhapatnam South Constituency MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas has announced a series of events to mark the upcoming birthday celebrations of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The MLA introduced the events during a press conference at the Janasena party office on 28 August 2024.

A Mega Blood Donation Camp will be held on September 1, 2024, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at the new Janasena party office in Seethampeta. Moreover, on this day, several new members who are joining the party will also be welcomed.

In addition to the blood donation camp, several environmental and community activities are planned. On August 30, a tree plantation drive at RK Beach will be organised in collaboration with Forest Department officials and the Visakhapatnam Port Authority. The aim is to address pollution concerns and plant 5,000 trees. The following day, August 31, there will be a cleanup drive near RK Beach.

These initiatives aim to fulfil Pawan Kalyan‘s vision for Visakhapatnam, with plans to improve roads, airports, railway zones, and flyovers soon, announced the MLA.

In addition to this, another event is being organised to celebrate Pawan Kalyan’s birthday in Visakhapatnam.

Janasena Party’s Visakhapatnam West Constituency 91st Ward President, Sangam Narendra, along with Team Pawansism Janasainiks, is organizing another Mega Blood Donation Camp.

This camp is dedicated to helping children who require blood transfusions every 21 days. The camp will take place on September 1, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, at Grama Sangam Building & Kaapu Sangam Building, Old Gopalapatnam, Baji Junction.

While such birthday celebrations for Pawan Kalyan are being organised in Visakhapatnam, it has been announced that the actor-politician’s hit movie, Gabbar Singh, will be re-released in 4k in theatres on 2 September. The ticket bookings for the film have already opened in select theatres in Vizag, and the movie will reportedly play in the following places:

Sarat – 5 shows

Melody – 5 shows

Kameswari – 1 show

Kinnera – 5 show

SreeRama – 1 show

Sreekanya – 5 shows

Gokul – 1 show

