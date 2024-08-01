On 1 August 2024, in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, a man was arrested after he threatened to set himself ablaze. The man, Simha Chalam, who tried to set himself on fire was reportedly a fan of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Pawan Kalyan and wanted to catch the attention of the Jana Sena Chief so that a meeting would be arranged to help resolve his (Simha Chalam’s) issues.

The incident occurred on the previous day (30 July), when Simha Chalam reportedly visited a petrol pump in the Simhachalam area of Visakhapatnam. He brought a gas cylinder and lighter with him and threatened to set himself ablaze if his issues were not addressed by Pawan Kalyan himself. The staff and security personnel nearby helped intervene and stopped him from committing self-immolation. Consequently, they contacted the police, who took Simha Chalam into custody.

A case has been registered against the Pawan Kalyan fan who almost set himself on fire, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempting self-harm and creating a public disturbance.

Towards the end of this video, posted by Telugu Scribe on X, he says, “Pawan Kalyan is my God. They keep saying Law and Order, but who should the Law and Order work for?”

