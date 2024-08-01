The new NDA-led Government has swept Andhra Pradesh with a 100-day action plan to bring about strong changes in various sectors across the State, one of them being crime. In Visakhapatnam, the city police has voiced out that issues such as ganja smuggling and traffic rule violations will be severely inspected, and action will be taken. In a recent interview with ABN, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police (CP) Shankhabrata Bagchi highlighted key issues plaguing Vizag, including anti-social activities such as public drinking, illegal gambling, prostitution, and ganja smuggling, stating that these would be addressed in the 100-day action plan. He said that the police have compiled a comprehensive list of locations where these activities occur in Visakhapatnam. They are also mapping crime hotspots, identifying areas with frequent robberies, chain-snatching, and extortion.

To tackle these issues, CP Bagchi has made his contact number public, encouraging residents to report incidents of robbery, anti-social behaviour, and traffic violations. This information will guide the police in their actions, although specific plans and timings remain undisclosed. Moreover, CP Bagchi requested the public to report any instances of bribery within the police personnel, as it would not be tolerated.

While the Police are preparing actionable steps for crime control, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita pointed to the urgent need for improved infrastructure for the police department. She pointed out that the police currently lack essential investigative tools, which hampers their efforts to combat crime, particularly the ganja menace affecting five districts in the state.

The home minister expressed concern over the neglect the police department has faced over the past five years. She highlighted issues such as outdated equipment, poorly maintained vehicles, and the absence of a police academy in Andhra Pradesh. “Police do not even have testing tools to test individuals who have consumed drugs,” she noted, stressing the gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile, under the 100-day action plan, the Visakhapatnam Police have been actively conducting spa raids, ousting ganja smuggling rings, and enforcing traffic campaigns in the city.

