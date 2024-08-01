Visakhapatnam has announced significant diversions, and cancellations of trains due to the commissioning of a third railway line between New West Bhimavaram (NWBH), and Vijayawada (BZA) of the BZA Division. Seven trains are diverted, and one train has been cancelled in Visakhapatnam junction. Take a note of all these cancellations and diversions to avoid inconvenience.

Train Diversions:

Seven pairs of trains originating from Visakhapatnam are diverted to alternative routes to accommodate the ongoing construction work. The details of the diversions are as follows:

Train No 20805 Visakhapatnam to New Delhi Andhra Pradesh SF Express:

– Existing Route: Eluru – Vijayawada

– Diverted Route: Nidadavolu – Gudivada – Rayanapadu

– Stops skipped: Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Ramavarappadu, where it will arrive at 03:10 am and depart at 03:15 am.

– Effective Dates: 02/08/2024 to 10/08/2024

Train No 20806 New Delhi to Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh SF Express:

– Diverted Route: Rayanapadu – Gudivada – Nidadavolu

– Stops skipped: Vijayawada, Eluru and Tadepalligudem

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Ramavarappadu, where it will arrive at 9:35 pm and depart at 9:40 pm.

– Effective Dates: 02/08/2024 to 10/08/2024

Train No 12727 Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad Godavari SF Express:

– Existing Route: Eluru – Vijayawada

– Diverted Route: Nidadavolu – Gudivada – Rayanapadu

– Stops skipped: Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Ramavarappadu, where it will arrive at 9:00 pm and departs at 9:05 pm

– Effective Dates: 03/08/2024 to 11/08/2024

Train No 12728 Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam Godavari SF Express:

– Existing Route: Vijayawada – Eluru

– Diverted Route: Rayanapadu- Gudivada – Nidadavolu

– Stops skipped: Vijayawada, Tadepalligudem, Eluru

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Ramavarappadu, where it will arrive at 9:00 pm and depart at 9:05 pm.

– Effective Dates: 03/08/2024 to 11/08/2024

Train No 18519 Visakhapatnam to Lokmanya Tilak (T) VSKP LTT Express:

– Existing Route: Ramavarappadu – Vijayawada – Rayanapadu

– Diverted Route: Ramavarappadu – Rayanapadu (bypassing BZA)

– Stops skipped: Vijayawada

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Ramavarappadu, where it will arrive at 06:25 am and depart at 06:30 am.

– Effective Dates: 02/08/2024 to 10/08/2024

Train No 18520 Lokmanya Tilak (T) to Visakhapatnam LTT Express:

– Existing Route: Rayanapadu – Vijayawada – Ramavarappadu

– Diverted Route: Rayanapadu – Ramavarappadu (bypassing BZA)

– Stops skipped: Viajayawada

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Ramavarappadu, where it will arrive at 03:00 am and depart at 03:05 am

– Effective Dates: 02/08/2024 to 10/08/2024

Train No 12803 Visakhapatnam to Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanti SF Express:

– Existing Route: Gunadala – Vijayawada – Rayanapudu

– Diverted Route: Gunadala – Rayanapadu (bypassing Vijayawada)

– Stops skipped: Vijayawada

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Rayanapadu, where it will arrive at 2:10 pm and depart at 2:15 pm

– Effective Dates: 05/08/2024 to 09/08/2024

Train No 12804 Hazrat Nizamuddin to Visakhapatnam Swarna Jyanthi SF Express

– Existing Route: Rayanapudu – Vijayawada – Gunadala

– Diverted Route: Rayanapadu – Gunadala (bypassing Vijayawada)

– Stops skipped: Vijayawada

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Rayanapadu, where it will arrive at 08:05 am and depart at 08:10 am

– Effective Dates: 04/08/2024 to 07/08/2024

Train No: 18503 Visakhapatnam to Sai Nagar Shirdi VSKP SNSI Express

– Existing Route: Gunadala – Vijayawada – Rayanapudu

– Diverted Route: Gunadala – Rayanapadu (bypassing Vijayawada)

– Stops skipped: Vijayawada

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Rayanapadu, where it will arrive at 2:10 pm and depart at 2:15 pm.

– Effective Dates: 02/08/2024 to 09/08/2024

Train No 18504 Sai Nagar Shirdi to Visakhapatnam SNSI VSKP Express

– Existing Route: Rayanapudu – Vijayawada – Gunadala

– Diverted Route: Rayanapadu – Gunadala (bypassing Vijayawada)

– Stops skipped: Vijayawada

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Rayanapadu, where it will arrive at 2:50 pm and depart at 2:55 pm.

– Effective Dates: 02/08/2024 to 09/08/2024

Train No 20803 Visakhapatnam to Gandhidham VSKP GIMB Weekly SF Express

– Existing Route: Gunadala – Vijayawada – Rayanapudu

– Diverted Route: Gunadala – Rayanapadu (bypassing Vijayawada)

– Stops skipped: Vijayawada

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Rayanapadu, where it will arrive at 11:50 pm and depart at 11:55 pm.

– Effective Dates: 08/08/2024

Train No 20804 Gandhidam to Visakhapatnam GIMB VSKP Weekly SF Express

– Existing Route: Rayanapudu- Vijayawada – Gunadala

– Diverted Route: Rayanapadu – Gunadala (bypassing Vijayawada)

– Stops skipped: Vijayawada

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Rayanapadu, where it will arrive at 03:55 am and depart at 04:00 am.

– Effective Dates: 08/04/2024

Train No 12739 Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad Garib Rath Express

– Existing Route: Gunadala – Vijayawada – Rayanapudu

– Diverted Route: Gunadala – Rayanapadu (bypassing Vijayawada)

– Stops skipped: Vijayawada

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Rayanapadu, where it will arrive at 02:15 am and depart at 02:20 am

– Effective Dates: 02/08/2024 to 10/08/2024

Train No 12740 Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Express

– Existing Route: Rayanapudu – Vijayawada – Gunadala

– Diverted Route: Rayanapadu – Gunadala (By- passing Vijayawada)

– Stops skipped: Vijayawada

– Temporary stoppage and Timings: Rayanapadu, where it will arrive at 01:30 am and depart at 01:35 am.

– Effective Dates: 02/08/2024 to 10/08/2024

Train Cancellations:

The following trains, originating from Visakhapatnam, are fully cancelled for 6 days due to the commissioning work:

Train No 17488 Visakhapatnam to Kadapa Tirumala Express:

– Journey Dates: 05/08/2024 to 10/08/2024

Train No 17487 Kadapa to Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express:

– Journey Dates: 06/08/2024 to 11/08/2024

Check South Central Railway’s website or railway enquiry services for the latest updates and specific details of the trains diverted and cancelled in Visakhapatnam.

