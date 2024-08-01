Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has informed a team of CPI leaders, which met him in his chambers at Amaravati on 31 July, that the State government handed over the land sought by the railways for the South Coast Railway zone, according to Visakha railway zone Sadhana Samithi Convenor and CPI State assistant secretary J V Satyanarayana Murthy.

“The Chief Minister also told us that he requested the Central government to speed up work on the zone,” said Murthy.

The CPI leaders urged the Chief Minister to initiate measures for early completion of the Polavaram project and also for payment of fair compensation to the displaced persons, said Murthy.

Besides bringing several issues to the notice of the Chief Minister, the team also appealed to him to bring pressure on Centre for continuation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the public sector or for its merger with the SAIL, said the CPI leader. Apart from Murthy, other leaders who called on the Chief Minister included K Narayana, K Ramakrishana, A Vanaja and M Nageswara Rao.

Recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav observed that land acquisition issue was delaying the Vizag rail zone project. He made it clear that work on the zone would gain pace only when the issue was settled.

Now, with the Chief Minister reportedly informing the CPI team about the hand overing of land for the South Coast Railway zone, decks have been cleared for the jinxed project to see the light.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu