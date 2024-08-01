Elections for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) standing committee, slated for 7 August 2024, are generating much political heat in the corporation limits with both the YSRCP and the TDP-led alliance vying with each other for capturing a maximum number of panels.

The YSRCP, which received a big jolt when seven of its 58 corporators joined the TDP, is now leaving no stone unturned to keep the flock together as some more are ready to cross the floor. Four YSRCP corporators have expressed willingness to join the JSP and they are awaiting a nod from the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, following a call from party president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, over 40 YSRCP corporators, led by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, left the city for Vijayawada on 31 July night. With the defection of seven corporators, the strength of YSRCP corporators has come down to 51, while that of the TDP went up to 37.

Riding high on the landslide victory in the general elections, the TDP is keen on gaining control over the corporation. Telugu Desam leaders in the city say that the party will sweep the GVMC standing committee elections by bagging all 10 panels.

As of now the break-up of the corporators in the GVMC is: YSRCP (51), TDP (37), JSP (3), BJP, CPI (M) and CPI (1 each) and Independents (4).

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu