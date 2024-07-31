The Central Election Commission (CEC) released the schedule for conducting by-elections for the post of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) local bodies in the joint Visakhapatnam district. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be applied in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR districts.

As YSRCP disqualified Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, a former elected MLC from YSRCP, after he joined Jana Sena Party (JSP), the position of MLC of local bodies became vacant. On that note, the Election Commission (EC) issued a schedule on Tuesday to replace that position.

As per the schedule issued by the Election Commission, the by-election notification will be released on August 6 and the acceptance of nomination papers will start from the same day. August 13 is the deadline for receipt of nomination papers. August 14 is the last date for the nomination withdrawal, and 16 was fixed as a deadline for scrutiny.

The by-election will be held on the 30thof August from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The counting of votes will be on the 3rd of September. The whole election process is expected to be completed by the 6th of September.

As the MLC by-elections in Visakhapatnam are approaching, the political circle is racing to show their power. Moreover, as people are shaking hands with TDP, JSP, and BJP before the elections, the strength of the alliance is increasing. As a result, there is a decline in the strength of YSRCP.

