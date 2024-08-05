Dasara, Balagam and Baby from the Telugu industry made it big at the 69th South Filmfare Awards presentation (2024) function held in Hyderabad by bagging a crop of awards in various categories. While Dasara won as many as six awards, Baby and Balagam bagged five and three awards respectively.

Balagam, which was a big hit, was adjudged the best film, while Venu was awarded for his directorial skills. Actors Nani and Keerthi Suresh received the best actor and best actress awards for their excellent performance in Dasara.

The other award winners were:

Best debut director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara), Shouruv (Hi Nanna)

Best film (critics): Sai Rjesh (Baby)

Best actress (critics): Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)

Best actor (critics): Naveen Polishetty (Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty), Prakash Raj (Rangamarthanda)

Best supporting actor: Ravi Teja (Waltair Veerayya) and Brahmanandam (Rangamarthanda),

Best supporting actress: Rupa Lakshmi (Balagam)

Best singer: Sri Ramachandra (Baby)

Best lyric writer: Ananth Sriram (Baby)

Best music director: Vijay Bulganin (Baby)

Best cinematography: Sathyan Sooran (Dasara)

Best production designer Kolla Avinash (Dasara) and Best choreography: Prem Rakshith Dasara).

Film personalities from Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam also received many awards in 69th South Filmfare Awards function for their excellence in different fields.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has hailed the selection of actors and technicians of Balagam and Dasara, which were made in the background of Telangana, for the prestigious Filmfare South awards.

In a tweet, he congratulated the teams worked for the movies on the achievement. Former Minister of Telangana KTR also praised the Balagam team for winning the award. He wished director Venu and others who worked for Balagam to have more achievements in future.

