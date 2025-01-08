As January kicks off, some of the most exciting movies are gearing up for theatrical releases! These upcoming movies in theatres promise a mix of action, patriotism, history and heartwarming moments that will leave a lasting impression throughout the year. With that, here are some entertainment-packed movies that will undoubtedly have you heading to theatres!

1. Game Changer

Featuring Ram Charan, and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Game Changer follows the story of a sincere police officer’s quest to conduct free and fair elections amidst all the corruption and malpractices plagues in the system.

Release date: January 10

2. Daaku Maharaaj

Get ready to witness an action-packed drama starring Ballayya Babu! Daaku Maharaaj features industries biggest faces like Bala Krishna, Urvashi Rautela, Dulquer Salman, Bobby Deol and Pragya Jaiswal, Prakash Raj. The movie is a story of a man trying to build his kingdom while fighting with powerful adversaries.

Release date: January 12

3. Emergency

Starring Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India, the Emergency movie sheds light on the incidents that occurred during “the dark days of democracy” – 1975’s state of emergency. Chronicling the leadership of “one of the most powerful women in Indian History”, this movie is set to release a few days before the Indian Republic Day.

Release date: January 17

4. Fateh

Marking the directional debut of Sonu Sood, Fateh is action packed movie that revolves around a former gangster who is hired to guard a young woman named Jacqueline. We can see Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in the main roles.

Release date: January 10

5. Azaad

When a young stable boy named Govid discovers a kindred spirit in a horse named Azaad, he develops a deep friendship with the horse that leads him to embark on a journey filled with love, courage and freedom.

Release date: January 17

6. Sky Force

Keeping up the patriotism fervour, Akshay Kumar is coming up with an action-packed movie based on India’s retaliatory strike on the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan. As the life of a soldier who is ready to sacrifice himself is at stake, would his country come to his rescue? Watch and know!

Release date: January 17

7. Thundarum

Featuring Mohanlal as a taxi driver from a small town, Thundarum follows the heartwarming bond between him and his car. The movie brings together Mohanlal and Shobhana once again after 20 years!

Release date: January 30

Which of these upcoming movies are you eagerly waiting to watch on the big screen? Let us know in the comments which one has you most excited!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.