Last night in Mumbai, many stars were honoured by the Fifth edition of Filmfare OTT awards 2024 in different categories. The 5th edition of much awaited Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 was hosted in Mumbai on 1 December. Many celebrities including actors, directors, showrunners and technical crew attended the function.
Here’s a complete list of Winners this year OTT Awards
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Daimond Bazaar and Imthiyaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila won multiple trophies at the Filmfare OTT awards 2024. Heeramandi received the most nominations, with its name appearing in16 categorie, followed by the Guns & Gulaabs with 12 nominations and Kaala Paani with 8 nominations.
Kota Factory season 3, Made in Heaven Season 2, and Mumbai Dairies Season 2 each received 7 nominations.
Her’s the full list of all the best web series and films thar received the OTT awards 2024.
Best Series: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Best Director Series: Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani (Kaala Paani)
Best Original Story Series: Biswapati Sarkar (Kaala Paani)
Comedy (Series/Special): Mamla Legal Hai
Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special): The Hunt for Veerappan
Best Actors and Actress in Series
Best Actor (Male, Comedy): Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs)
Best Actor (Male, Drama): Gagan Dev Riar (Scam 2003: The Telgi Story)
Best Actress (Female, Comedy): Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 4)
Best Actress (Female, Drama): Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)
Best Supporting Actors in Series
Best Supporting Actor Male (Comedy): Faisal Malik (Panchayat Season 3)
Best Supporting Actor Male (Drama): R Madhavan (The Railway Men)
Best Supporting Actor Female (Comedy): Nidhi Bisht (The Case is Legal)
Best Supporting Actor Female (Drama): Mona Singh (Made in Heaven Season 2)
Winners of the Best Web Original Films
Best Film, Web Original: Amar Singh Chamkila
Best Director, Web Original Film: Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan)
Best Supporting Actors in Series films
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Maharaj)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Wamika Gabbi (Khufiya)
Critics Category
Best Series, Critics: Guns & Gulaabs
Best Director, Critics: Nikhil Advani, Mumbai Diaries Season 2
Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics (Drama): Kay Kay Menon (Bambai Meri Jaan)
Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics (Drama): Huma Qureshi (Maharani S03)
Best Film, Critics: Jaane Jaan
Best Actor (Male), Critics (Film): Jaideep Ahlawat
Best Actor (Female), Critics (Film): Ananya Panday
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.
Discussion about this post