Last night in Mumbai, many stars were honoured by the Fifth edition of Filmfare OTT awards 2024 in different categories. The 5th edition of much awaited Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 was hosted in Mumbai on 1 December. Many celebrities including actors, directors, showrunners and technical crew attended the function.

Here’s a complete list of Winners this year OTT Awards

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Daimond Bazaar and Imthiyaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila won multiple trophies at the Filmfare OTT awards 2024. Heeramandi received the most nominations, with its name appearing in16 categorie, followed by the Guns & Gulaabs with 12 nominations and Kaala Paani with 8 nominations.

Kota Factory season 3, Made in Heaven Season 2, and Mumbai Dairies Season 2 each received 7 nominations.

Her’s the full list of all the best web series and films thar received the OTT awards 2024.

Best Series: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Best Director Series: Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani (Kaala Paani)

Best Original Story Series: Biswapati Sarkar (Kaala Paani)

Comedy (Series/Special): Mamla Legal Hai

Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special): The Hunt for Veerappan

Best Actors and Actress in Series

Best Actor (Male, Comedy): Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs)

Best Actor (Male, Drama): Gagan Dev Riar (Scam 2003: The Telgi Story)

Best Actress (Female, Comedy): Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 4)

Best Actress (Female, Drama): Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Supporting Actors in Series

Best Supporting Actor Male (Comedy): Faisal Malik (Panchayat Season 3)

Best Supporting Actor Male (Drama): R Madhavan (The Railway Men)

Best Supporting Actor Female (Comedy): Nidhi Bisht (The Case is Legal)

Best Supporting Actor Female (Drama): Mona Singh (Made in Heaven Season 2)

Winners of the Best Web Original Films

Best Film, Web Original: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director, Web Original Film: Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan)

Best Supporting Actors in Series films

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Maharaj)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Wamika Gabbi (Khufiya)

Critics Category

Best Series, Critics: Guns & Gulaabs

Best Director, Critics: Nikhil Advani, Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics (Drama): Kay Kay Menon (Bambai Meri Jaan)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics (Drama): Huma Qureshi (Maharani S03)

Best Film, Critics: Jaane Jaan

Best Actor (Male), Critics (Film): Jaideep Ahlawat

Best Actor (Female), Critics (Film): Ananya Panday

