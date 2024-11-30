Creating massive hype ahead of release, the team of the eagerly-awaited Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been on the move promoting the movie in style.

After holding events in Patna, Kochi and Mumbai, the crew is all set to make it big in Hyderabad where the pre-release event has been planned.

While the teaser of the Pan-India film was launched in Patna amid a huge gathering, the ‘Kissik’ song, in which actor Sreeleela sizzles to the tunes of music director Devi Prasad, was released in Kochi. In Mumbai, an ‘iconic’ press meet was held on 29 November.

With teasers and trailers becoming a big hit drawing views in millions, the fan frenzy peaks and expectations on the big-ticket flick soar.

Touted to be the biggest release of the year, the movie will hit as many as 12,500 screens all over the world in six languages on 5 December. It is the first Pan-India film to be released in Bengali language.

In the US, where the pre-sale of tickets has already begun, the sequel of Pushpa created a rare record of selling over 50,000 tickets like hotcakes, while the fans in India await eagerly for opening of advance booking.

Made with a budget of over Rs 400 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has made a record pre-release business of over Rs 1080 crore.

On cloud nine after the roaring success of Pushpa: The Rise, the fans of Allu Arjun are expecting another industry hit from their hero ‘Pushparaj’.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu