Trending top on social media, the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released amid a huge crowd in Patna of Bihar State on 17 November, drew views and likes millions within hours.

According to reports, fans of Allu Arjun, who played the role of Pushparaj in the action thriller, thronged the venue in large numbers making it difficult for the police to control the crowd. At one stage, the police had to resort to lathi-charge as a section in the crowd threw chappals at them.

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the movie is all set to hit screens on 5 December all over the world.

With Pushpa: The Rise creating a sort of record at the box office, expectations are high for its sequel and makers are confident of breaking all earlier records.

Directed by Sukumar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the pan-India movie was made on a budget of over Rs 400 crore.

Generating much hype even before the release, the premier show tickets for the much-awaited film have been sold like hotcakes in the US.

Besides Telugu, the movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

On the financial front, the crazy project made a record pre-release business of over Rs 1,000 crore by selling theatrical and nin-theatrical rights.

Beginning with the release of its trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Patna, the promotional activities are scheduled to be held in Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad.

After ‘The Rise’, it’s the turn of ‘The Rule’ for Pushparaj.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu