There’s a new web series in town – and it’s what everyone’s talking about! You might have heard of it, but in case you haven’t, this trending new OTT release is called “Freedom At Midnight.” Despite not having the stereotypical romance, comedy, and masala, it has got everyone hooked. Here’s why:

The Story

Freedom At Midnight portrays the turbulent times of India’s independence, weaving a strong storyline through influencial figures like Jawaharlal Nehru (Sidhant Gupta), Vallabhbhai Patel (Rajendra Chawla), Muhammad Ali Jinnah (Arif Zakaria), and Mahatma Gandhi (Chirag Vohra).

The series is inspired by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’ controversial book, “Freedom at Midnight,” which explores the less-known political maneuvers and ideological battles that shaped not just India’s freedom but also Pakistan’s creation.

While most historical dramas glorify the struggle for independence, this one takes a nuanced approach.

It presents a bold narrative, exploring how Nehru and Patel’s decisions influenced the partition, and even digs deeper into the long-held beliefs about Gandhi’s role in India’s freedom. While the book itself is reportedly fact-based and a result of deep research, the web series inspired by it takes some creative liberty.

Freedom At Midnight paints a layered picture of one of history’s most debated chapters.

Why It’s the Talk of the Town

With only seven episodes, the series manages to unpack decades of political tension. It is directed by Nikkhil Advani, who is well known for hits like Kal Ho Na Ho, Batla House, and Mumbai Diaries.

The web series has been introduced to the world as, “The history you my not know. The history you should know,” which indicates a historical narrative about the freedom struggle that stands apart from other movies and web series.

Skipping the usual patriotic fare, this show digs deeper into Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s political maneuvers and how he negotiated for a separate Muslim-majority nation, Pakistan. At the same time, it portrays Nehru, Patel, and Gandhi’s relentless efforts to keep India united.

This daring perspective on history makes it one of the most significant new OTT releases this week.

This isn’t a documentary, but rather a thought-provoking exploration of historical events (with certain fictionalized events), designed to make viewers rethink what they know about the past.

Where and How to Watch

Want to see what the fuss is about? Freedom At Midnight is streaming exclusively on SonyLIV. It’s a must-watch for anyone interested in history, politics, or just powerful storytelling.

With so many new OTT releases this week, Freedom At Midnight has managed to rise above the rest, with its fresh take on India’s freedom struggle. Don’t miss out on this trending new OTT release!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.