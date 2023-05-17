Indian period films showcase the rich tapestry of the country’s past, blending elements of history, action and drama. From the larger-than-life battles and legendary characters to the rich visual effects, these films have a lasting impact on audiences. Join us as we explore a curated list of must-watch Indian historical action drama movies on OTT that blend the past, action, affection and tragedy for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Baahubali

Baahubali is an epic Indian film saga directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The cast includes Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah, Ramya Krishna and Sathyaraj. The story follows the journey of Shivudu, a young man who discovers his royal lineage and sets out to reclaim the throne of Mahishmati. Filled with breathtaking action, drama, and visuals, it unfolds the secrets and conflicts of the kingdom.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Padmaavat

Padmaavat is a Bollywood film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2018. It is a historical drama based on the epic poem “Padmavat” by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The film showcases the story of Rani Padmavati, a legendary Rajput queen. The film depicts her extraordinary beauty, the obsession of Alauddin Khiliji which led to the ensuing battle between the Rajput warriors and Khiliji’s forces, and the sacrifice of Padmavati and her companions through the act of Jauhar.

IMDb rating: 7/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

RRR

RRR is a 2022 Tollywood epic action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli. The film features a star-studded cast, including Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Olivia Morris. It is a fictional story set in the pre-independent era and revolves around the lives of two revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The film is highly anticipated for its grand scale and visual effects.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

OTT platform: Zee5

Bajirao Mastani

Again a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Bajirao Mastani is a historical romance, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the prominent role. Set in the 18th century, it tells the story of the passionate love affair between Bajirao, the Maratha warrior, and Mastani, a Muslim princess. The forbidden love faces numerous obstacles, including societal opposition and political conflicts.

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

OTT platform: Voot

Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan is a historical novel which has been adapted into a highly anticipated film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars some incredible actors like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Rahman, Lal and Vikram Prabhu. The story revolves around the complex political intrigues, power struggles, and love affairs among various characters, showcasing the grandeur and richness of the Chola Kingdom.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kesari

Kesari is a 2019 action-war film written and directed by Anurag Singh. It starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film recounts the true story of the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought against thousands of Afghan tribesmen. Led by Hav Ishar Singh, they displayed extraordinary bravery and valour in their last stand, making it one of the greatest last stands in military history.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jodhaa Akbar

It is a historical romance and action film released in 2008 casting Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai as the lead characters. It portrays the love story between Mughal Emperor Akbar and Rajput Princess Jodha. The movie depicts their journey from a political alliance to a genuine love and partnership, amidst opposition and cultural differences.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

OTT platform: Netflix

