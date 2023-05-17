While the heat and temperature are on the rise, it is suggested that everyone stay indoors and be hydrated. However, if you’re staying indoors and have nothing better to do and you’re running out of things to watch, we have recommendations for you. We have compiled the list of movies releasing this week of May on OTT platforms for you to watch while sitting at your home in comfort.

Below is the list of movies releasing this week of May on OTT.

Antman and the Wasp: Quantamania

Antman and the Wasp Quantamania is an English sci-fi superhero movie starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Katy O’Brian, William Jackson Harper, David Dastmalchian, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, Michael Douglas. The movie is written by Jeff Loveness and directed by Peyton Reed. The story flows as The Ant-man and the Wasp go on exploring the Quantum Realm and interact with new creatures. They embark on a new adventure that pushes the limits of what they thought was possible.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 17 May 2023

Pookkaalam

Pookalam is a wholesome Malayalam movie featuring Vijayraghavan, KPAC Leela, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Arun Kurian, Annu Antony, Suhasini Maniratnam, Roshan Mathew, and many more. The movie is written and directed by Ganesh Raj who takes inspiration from a real-life incident that occurred in Italy a few years ago. The plot discusses a nonagenarian man who discovers something that affects his relationship with his wife while the whole family is preparing for a betrothal function.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 19 May 2023

Maruthi Nagar Police Station

Maruthi Nagar Police Station is a Tamil crime thriller featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Arav, Santosh Pratap, and Mahat Raghavendra in the lead roles. The film is directed by Dhayal Padmanaban. It’s the second collaboration between Varalaxmi and Dhayal Padmanaban. The story spins around a police station that takes place on a single night which justifies the title Maruthi Nagar Police Station. While Varalaxmi is playing the role of an SI, Arav plays the role of an ACP in the movie.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 19 May 2023

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

Kathal means Jackfruit in Hindi. Kathal is a Hindi satirical comedy-drama film featuring Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Brijendra Kala. The film is written by Ashok Mishra and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra. The movie is produced by the Oscar winner Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor. The plot line goes as two prized jackfruits disappear from the politician’s garden and a female cop is assigned the case. As the investigation goes on, she stumbles upon unexpected events.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 May 2023

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham is a Malayalam family entertaining movie based on pandemic stories. Basil Joseph, Indrans, Jaffar Idukki, Sudheesh, Sreeja Ravi, Binu Pappu, and Johny Antony are seen on screen. The movie is directed by Muhasin. Kadina Kadoramee Andakadahan is about an aspiring entrepreneur Bachu who doesn’t want to follow in the footsteps of his father. He runs various businesses to earn a living but Corona makes it difficult for him to make ends.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 19 May 2023

Ayalvaashi

Ayalvaashi is a Malayalam comical chaotic movie featuring Soubin Shahir, Nikhila Vimal, Lijo Mol Jose, Binu Pappu, and Gokulan. The movie is directed by Irshad. The plot line of the movie runs as Thajudheen and Benny’s relationship of friends turns into foes because of a small misunderstanding. Thajudheen tries hard and makes efforts to prove his innocence, but alas the events turn out to be worse and things get worsen for his loved ones.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 May 2023

Agent

Agent is a Telugu mystery thriller movie starring Akhil Akkineni, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, Mammootty, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, and Vikramjeet Virk. The movie is directed by Surender Reddy. The story flows as a spy (Ramakrishna) with a mysterious past goes on to expose the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization. Ramakrishna aka Rikki wants to be an agent and the RAW Chief, The Devil aka Mahadev gives him a chance to become one.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 19 May 2023

