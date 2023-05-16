As we step into a fresh week, there’s an exciting binge-watch update waiting for you. As the long weekend approaches, various streaming platforms have curated a fantastic selection of new web series for your entertainment. Take a look below to explore the upcoming web series releasing this week of May on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more.

Here is the list of web series releasing this week of May on OTT.

Modern Love Chennai

Modern Love Chennai intertwines an array of emotions, showcasing the complex nature of love, which is easily recognizable yet challenging to define. This anthology of love stories combines elements of humour, unconventionality, depth, and bewilderment, all at once. These stories provide a glimpse into the rich history, vibrant culture, and picturesque landscapes of Chennai, while also resonating with your emotions. So, get ready to be swept away by the ideas and sentiments of Modern Love Chennai, as it takes you on a journey through the many faces of love.

Release date: 18 May 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Inspector Avinash

The storyline follows Avinash Mishra, an exceptional police officer hailing from Uttar Pradesh, India, during the year 1997. Randeep Hooda plays the titular character in this series. The show also stars Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman. The narrative delves into his struggle of overcoming each hurdle and relentless pursuit of the head of the weapon cartel.

Release date: 18 May 2023

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Dead Pixels

Dead Pixels is a Telugu adaptation of the famous British comedy series of the same name. The series consists of six episodes in total. It is written by Akshay Poolla and directed by Aditya Mandala, starring Niharika Konidela, Sai Ronak, and Harsha Chemudu in prominent roles. The show portrays three friends whose lives revolve around an online video game and their obsession with the online world, splitting between their real and virtual lives.

Release date: 19 May 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Naam 2

Naam Season 2 is a sequel of the Tamil musical series Naam, written and directed by T Suriavelan which was an instant sensation on the internet. The second season has 11 episodes and with the already existing cast, new members will join the team. The story follows one year after the reunion of One Music, the murder of the member sends the rest of the band into a struggle to find their way forward.

Release date: 19 May 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Yeh Meri Family Season 2

Yeh Meri Family is a TVF’s hit comedy-drama series. Like the previous season, the new season is set to release with a whole new story and family dynamics. The creators have unveiled the official trailer that will transport you down memory lane, evoking a sense of nostalgia. Set against the backdrop of the winter of the 90s, the second season delves into the heart-warming tale of a modest family comprising a mother, father, two children and their grandmother.

Release date: 19 May 2023

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

