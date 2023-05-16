Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will take part in a roadshow in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, 17 May 2023. According to a press note issued by the TDP, Naidu will reach the airport at 3:45 pm and proceed to Pendurthi via NAD. The TDP chief will receive representations from farmers on land issues at the Pendurthi Mahila Pragathi Kendram.

Later in the evening, Chandrababu Naidu will lead a roadshow in Pendurthi and address a public meeting. Chandrababu Naidu will stay for the night at Saripalli and on the morning of 18 May, he will interact with farmers and fishermen. The TDP chief will later proceed to the S Kota constituency.

Solidarity to Lokesh’s yatra

Telugu Desam leaders and workers undertook rallies in different parts of Visakhapatnam to mark the completion of 100 days of walkathon by party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh. Led by party leader Gandi Babji, TDP workers in the Visakhapatnam South constituency began padayatra at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC office.

It passed through women’s college, Ambedkar Junction, Dabagardens, Saraswati Park, Old Bus Stand, Reading Room, Kurupam Market, Jalaripeta and reached the NTR statue on the beach road, where party leaders offered floral tributes to the TDP founder NT Rama Rao.

