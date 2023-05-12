Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that the party will contest the Andhra Pradesh general elections in 2024 in a tie-up with other parties. Addressing the media at Mangalagiri, the actor-turned-politician stated, “Our sole aim is to dislodge the present YSRCP government and hand over power to the people.”

He reiterated that Jana Sena would make every effort to avoid a split in the opposition vote and emphasised that he would convince other parties to tie-up against the YSRCP. However, he pointed out that alliances would be in such a way that they would not let down the cadre.

Commenting on chief ministership, the Jana Senani said “JSP must win at least 30 to 40 seats to dictate terms. I will never ask either TDP or BJP for the plum post of CM. First I need to prove my party’s strength.” Pointing out that the strength of Jana Sena doubled compared to the previous elections, Pawan Kalyan said the cadre should focus on winning the maximum seats in the 2024 general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Coming down heavily on the government, the JSP founder alleged that it failed in coming to the rescue of the distressed farmers. Pawan Kalyan, who toured for two days in the East Godavari district and interacted with crop-hit farmers, vowed to fight against the government on the farmers’ issues.

