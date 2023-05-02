Presuming that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government may go for early elections in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party seems to be preparing itself for settling scores with its arch-rival YSRCP in the ballot battle if the series of public meetings by the party chief Chandrababu Naidu and the state-wide Padayatra by his son Nara Lokesh are any indication. Keen on returning to power in the state, the TDP National President, despite his advancing age, is straining every nerve to enthuse the party cadre and prepare them as soldiers to fight the next elections.

Of late, Chandrababu Naidu is spending most of his time with the people to drum up their support to dislodge the present government. Taking potshots at his bete noire, Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP chief is leaving no chance to corner the government whenever it falters. Promising efficient governance, the Telugu Desam Party head exhorts people not to make the mistake they committed during the previous elections in 2019. Accusing Jagan Mohan Reddy of ruining the state in the last four years, he says only TDP can drive AP towards the path of progress.

Padayatra by Lokesh

Even as the TDP chief is busy touring one district after the other, his son Lokesh is on Padayatra reaching out to the people at the grassroots. Coined as ‘Yuvagalam’, the yatra was launched by the TDP scion at his father’s constituency, Kuppam, on 27 January this year. Interacting with a cross-section of people en route, TDP National General Secretary recently crossed the 1000-kilometre milestone at Siriguppa Cross in Adoni. As many as 13 panels have been constituted besides volunteers in hundreds to ensure a smooth passage of Yuvagalam. The Padayatra will continue for 400 days and culminate at Itchapuram in Srikakulam District.

Moving closer to BJP?

The remarks made by Chandrababu Naidu during an interview with a national news channel have become a hot topic in political circles. In the interview, he was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, hinting at his willingness to work with the saffron party. When asked about it, he, however, did not make any comment. Being a shrewd politician, the TDP chief is playing cards close to his chest and may reveal his plans at an appropriate time.

Meeting with Pawan

Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan, on Saturday, 29 April, met the TDP chief at the latter’s residence, hotting up the political atmosphere. The meeting lasted for an hour and both leaders reportedly discussed the strategy to be adopted to fight against the policies of the YSRCP government. This was the third meeting between the two leaders in recent times. Keen on avoiding a split in the opposition vote, Pawan Kalyan, it seems, is working on it and a part of it he might have met CBN.

As of now, Jana Sena is an ally of the BJP, and the latter is confident of fighting the general election jointly. As everything on poll tie-ups is in a fluid stage, something concrete may emerge before the 2024 general elections in Andhra Pradesh. With other parties, too, stepping up their activities to be amid the people ahead of polls, the political atmosphere in the state is set to heat up in the coming days.

Article written by Lakkoju Nagesh Babu, senior journalist and Column Editor.

