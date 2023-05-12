Keeping in view the summer rush, the East Coast Railways (ECoR) has extended the run of the Visakhapatnam-Banaras weekly special train till 14 June 2023. This has been decided to cater to the passengers frequently between these destinations.

Train number 08588 Visakhapatnam-Banaras weekly special will leave Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 12:30 pm every Wednesday from 24 May to 14 June 2023. The train would reach Banaras the next day at 4:30 pm.

In the return direction, train number 08587 Banaras-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Banaras at 6 pm every Monday from 25 May to 15 June 2023. The train would reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 8:30 pm.

Stoppages: Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizinagaram, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Barkakana, Latehar, Daltonganj, Garwaroad, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadya, and Varanasi.

Composition: One Second AC bogie, two General Second classes, and two Second Class cum Luggage or Disabled coaches.

