Keeping in view the summer rush, the East Coast Railways (ECOR) has taken a decision to extend the run of the Visakhapatnam to Bangalore weekly special train by four trips in both directions.

Below are the details of the Visakhapatnam to Bangalore weekly special train.

Train number 08543, Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Cant will leave Visakhapatnam Railway Station every Sunday at 3:55 pm from 7 to 28 May 2023. It will reach Bangalore the next day at 12:30 pm.

In the return direction, train number 08544, Bengaluru Cant-Visakhapatnam, will leave Bangalore at 3.50 pm every Monday from 8 to 29 May 2023. It will arrive in Visakhapatnam the next day at 1.30 pm, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division AK Tripathi.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet and Krishnarajpuram between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru Cant.

