April, as promised, lived up to be one of the most entertaining months of this year so far with exhilarating theatrical releases, followed by digital premieres. As we step into a new month, the road ahead seems equally fun and the movies releasing in the first week of May at the theatres glimpse us with what is to come. From gripping thrillers to superhero fiction, the beginning of this hot month cannot get cooler than this. Head out to your nearest theatres and grab your tickets to these latest releases.

Here are the movies releasing in the first week of May at the theatres that you must make a note of.

Ugram

Ugram is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and written by Toom Venkat and Abburi Ravi. The film projects Deepak (Allari Naresh), an honest and kind man who runs a family-owned theatre and tries to make ends meet. Starring Mirna Menon as the female lead opposite Allari Naresh, the male lead. There is a sudden pause in Deepak’s life when a series of unexplained murders takes place at the theatre.

Ramabanam

Ramabanam is a Telugu movie that stars Gopichand, Jagapathi Babu, Dimple Hayathi, Nassar, Sachin Khedekar, and Khushbu Sundar. The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Ali, Saptagiri, Raja Ravindra, and Satya Akkala. This movie marks the third collaboration between the actor and director Sriwass.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

After two successful volumes, Guardians of the Galaxy is all set with volume 3. The movie directed by James Gunn stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Maria Bakalova, Daniela Melchior, and many more.

The Kerala Stories

The Kerala Stories is a Hindi movie inspired by many true incidents. The plot line follows the story of a group of women from Kerala who are abducted and forced to convert to Islam. They are enforced to join ISIS and later land in Afghanistan Jail. A very intense film directed by Sudipto Sen casts Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani.

Afwaah

Afwaah is a Hindi movie directed by Sudhir Mishra, stars Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Summet Vyas and Sharib Hashmi. The movie is all based on a rumour and unveils the true intentions of the people in the race of gaining power.

All the above movies are releasing on 5 May 2023.

Hurry up and book your tickets to these movies releasing at the theatres in the first week of May. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.