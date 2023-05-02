Wondering which language movies to try next? Worry not, we are back with a list of top IMDb-rated Korean movies on OTT platforms that are going to enthral you and leave you with dread. Known for their gripping plotlines and brilliant performances the tales from the K-land never failed to impress viewers. If you are about to begin your journey through the long list of impressive Korean movies, the ones mentioned below are the right choices for a binge.

Here are some of the must-watch top IMDb-rated Korean movies on OTT platforms.

Oldboy

What is the first thing that you will do if you are released after 15 years long imprisonment? You think while this movie Oldboy is here to entertain you with something of this sort, maybe you’ll have your answer by then. Oldboy is a 2003 mysterious and action-based film directed by Park Chan-Wook. The film is about a man who is kidnapped and imprisoned for no reason for fifteen long years. After fifteen years he is released and given a cell phone, money, and expensive clothes only to find his captor in the next five days or even worst fate awaits him. This movie won the 2004 Cannes Film Festival’s Grand Prize of the Jury. If you’re looking for something suspenseful and unforthcoming, then Oldboy is the perfect watch.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Burning

If you like watching teen dramas but are not mushy then Burning should be the next one on your watch list. Burning is a 2018 film portraying a young boy Jong-Soo who runs into Hae-mi, a girl who used to live in the same neighbourhood as him. She asks him to take care of her cat while she travels to Africa and when she returns, she introduces her friend Ben. Ben shares his secret hobby with Jong-soo. Now, if you’re curious enough to know what is his secret hobby, watch the film.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Train to Busan

Come on! Who would say no to a Zombie Apocalypse movie? Train to Busan is a 2016 movie where a Zombie virus breaks out in Seoul and how passengers on the train struggle to save themselves from the virus till they reach Busan. Apart from the horrific scenes you get to see a reviving bond of a father-daughter relationship portrayed by Gong Yoo and Kim Su-An. Not so scary, but enough to make you feel sad. Train to Busan is the best movie to feel cathartic and let out your tears.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

OTT platforms: MX Player and Amazon Prime Video

Minari

Minari is a leafy green vegetable, popular in Korean cooking. Minari is a wholesome movie packed with heartwarming scenes and some heart-wrenching scenes to break your heart at the very next second. It’s a 2020 drama where a Korean-American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their American dream. Minari was screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and won a Grand Jury Prize and U.S. Dramatic Audience Award. Do not miss this movie, if you want to feel the comfort, warmth, and love of a home. You will surely remember your hometown after watching such a realistic and gratifying movie. The movie is written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kill Boksoon

Kill Boksoon is a 2023 thriller-based, action-filled, and violent movie. You will get to see a mother who is a well-known assassin at the workplace but finds difficulty in parenting. She’s a mother to a teenager. Killing is the easiest job, it’s parenting, the hardest part to deal with. Kill Boksoon is directed by Byun Sung-Hyun. If you are frustrated and on the verge of bursting, watch it to vent your aggression. We are not going to fail you by revealing the suspense, so you better go and watch the movie to find out the suspense.

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Decision to Leave

Let’s gear up for some more suspense and love at the same time because Decision to Leave is here to make you cry out saying “Don’t fall for her”. This movie directed by Park Chan-Wook shows a detective who is investigating a man’s death in the mountains and ends up meeting his mysterious wife and develops feelings for her. Decision to Leave is a 2022 movie that won a Jury Award for Best International Feature. There are often situations in your life where you have to stand at a crossroads and decide to choose one path. Sometimes you end up choosing the path even though you know it’s not the correct one. You cannot find a better movie that can reduce the guilt of your regrets.

IMDb ratings: 7.3/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these top IMDb-rated Korean movies you are watching first on OTT. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.