Get ready to explore the world of science fiction! From dystopian futures to space adventures, Korean content is brimming with unique ideas and captivating storytelling. Join us as we dive into the exciting world of the best Korean sci-fi web series on Netflix and discover the next big thing in the genre.

Here is the list of top Korean sci-fi web series on Netflix for your monthly dose of K-binge.

Memories of the Alhambra (2018)

Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, the series follows Yoo Jin-woo (played by Hyun Bin), a CEO who travels to Spain to meet the creator of a revolutionary augmented reality game. He becomes embroiled in a series of mysterious and dangerous events and teams up with a hostel owner named Jung Hee-joo, played by Park Shin-hye, to try and solve the mystery.

The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)

Directed by Baek Sang-hoon, the series follows Lee Gon (played by Lee Min-ho), the king of the fictional Kingdom of Corea, as he crosses into a parallel world and encounters similar figures from his former life. Meanwhile, his evil uncle seeks to destroy him across both realms.

Love Alarm (2019)

Directed by Lee Na-jung, the series is set in a world where an app exposes your attraction to those in a 10-meter radius. It follows young Kim Jo-Jo, played by Kim So-hyun, as she must decide between two guys: her childhood best friend and the big man on campus, who both “ring her alarm” but approach love in very different ways.

Live Up To Your Name (2017)

Directed by Hong Jong-chan, the series follows a 17th-century practitioner of traditional Korean medicine named Heo Im, played by Kim Nam-gil, who is pulled out of his time and into modern-day Seoul, where he clashes with a young upstart cardiac surgeon named Choi Yeon-kyung, played by Kim Ah-joong.

My Holo Love (2020)

Directed by Lee Sang-yeop, the series is a heartfelt love story between a young advertising assistant with a face blindness disorder named Han So-yeon, played by Ko Sung-hee, and a holographic AI assistant named Holo, played by Yoon Hyun-min, who is modelled after the glasses’ creator, Go Nan-Do. They realize their relationship is complicated because Holo is not a natural person.

