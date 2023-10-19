Explore the world of top-rated Telugu web series on IMDb, where exceptional storytelling, brilliant performances, and compelling narratives converge to create a truly unforgettable viewing experience on OTT. These critically acclaimed series have garnered praise for their excellence, making them a must-watch for those seeking the finest in Telugu entertainment.

Join us as we delve into the realm of the best-rated Telugu web series on IMDb, where quality reigns supreme, and every episode is a masterpiece waiting to be discovered.

The Legend of Hanuman

In The Legend of Hanuman, a captivating animated series crafted by the talented trio of Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal, the timeless tale unfolds. This unique narrative explores the divine reincarnation of Lord Mahadev as Hanuman, who emerges as a guiding light of hope amid profound darkness. As the epic legend unravels, viewers are immersed in the profound journey of devotion, heroism, and divine destiny that Hanuman embarks upon in service to Lord Rama.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Temporary Roommates

Temporary Roommates is a light-hearted and humorous series brought to life by director Vikas Thippani, and presented by Chai Bisket. The story revolves around Sandeep and Karthik, two content roommates leading peaceful lives. However, their world takes an unexpected turn when an uninvited guest, a girl, suddenly moves into their apartment. The cast is headlined by Charan Lakkaraju, Nanda Kumar Daroju, and Tanuja Madhurapantula, who deliver entertaining performances in this comedy series.

OTT Platform: Youtube

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Loser

Loser is a sports drama anthology series. The show features a talented ensemble cast, including Priyadarshi, Kalpika Ganesh, Baby Annie, Sayaji Shinde, Shashank, Pavani Gangireddy, and Chandra Vempaty. Directed by Abhilash Reddy and Kankara, it weaves the narratives of three determined, aspiring athletes striving to achieve greatness in their respective careers. However, their journey is significantly influenced by the intricate world of politics, adding layers of complexity and intrigue to their pursuits.

OTT Platform: Zee5

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Hostel Days

Hostel Days, the Telugu remake of the popular Hindi web series, Hostel Daze, stars Darahas Maturu, Akshay Lagusani, Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Anannyaa Akulaa, Aishwarya Hollakal, and Jaiyetri Makana, directed by Aditya Mandala. The series revolves around six engineering students and their hostel life experiences. Roommates Sai, Chitharanjan Bhattacharya, and Naveen Yadav, along with Theppa, Kavya, and Rithika, encounter various challenges and adventures during their time at the hostel, making for an engaging storyline.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is a Netflix Original web series that follows the adventures of Rana Naidu, a problem solver for the Mumbai bigwigs. The protagonist brutally bashes up anyone who comes his way. He is often aided by his associates, who are played by Sushant Singh and popular T’wood actor Adithya Menon. However, his father’s release from prison changes his course.

OTT Platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Kaala

You’ll find this enthralling series revolves around the challenges faced by an Intelligence Bureau officer as he confronts a complex case. In this high-stakes narrative, the story intricately weaves together elements of criminal masterminds, power dynamics, and the pursuit of revenge. The series features stellar performances by Abhijit Sinha, Bejoy Nambiar, Awrko Roy, and Satish Badal, making it a must-watch for those seeking a suspenseful and gripping storyline.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Maya Bazaar For Sale

Maya Bazaar for Sale is a comedy-drama streaming TV series starring Navdeep, Naresh, Eesha Rebba, Meiyang Chang, and Ravi Varma. The show centres around a luxurious community in Hyderabad, where residents’ tranquil lives are upended when the government declares the entire area as illegal construction. The series delves into how they navigate and cope with this unexpected predicament.

OTT platform: Zee5

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Let us know which one of these top IMDb-rated Telugu web series you are watching first on OTT this weekend.