Owing to track repairs at Duvvada Railway Station, the Visakhapatnam-bound Ratnachal and Simhadri express trains will run only up to Anakapalli till 7 May 2023. According to the railway authorities, special buses are being operated from Anakapalli Railway Station for the convenience of the passengers of the two trains.

As many as 14 buses are being run in the morning and the evening at the time of the arrival of the trains. This will continue till 7 May, and passengers have been asked to take note of the facility. Unaware of stopping the trains at Anakapalli, the passengers who reserved seats on the Simhadri and Ratnachal express trains up to Visakhapatnam faced inconvenience on Sunday.

Passengers of both trains had to wait for a long time for the special buses. Having learned about the situation, RTC officials at the Anakapalli depot pressed in 10 buses for the passengers of Ratnachal and six buses for those of Simhadri Express. According to the officials, the buses will be operated till the restoration of the two services up to Visakhapatnam.

