The Railway Board has approved three infrastructure projects worth Rs 640 crores for the Visakhapatnam complex of Waltair Division, which is expected to ease train operations in the region. In addition, the Division has also received approval for the expansion of its infrastructure, specifically the 3rd and 4th line between Visakhapatnam-Gopalapatnam, which had been pending for many years. The Waltair Divison DRM highlighted the need for this project at various levels, and it has finally been sanctioned for Rs 159.47 crores.

The Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy stated that the newly sanctioned infrastructure projects would increase train throughput, reduce detention and running time, and improve the speed and movement of coaching and goods trains connected to Visakhapatnam. He added that these undertakings would help to solve the congestion issues in the Visakhapatnam area. The Ministry of Railways approved all four projects, which will cost about Rs 800 crores for the Visakhapatnam complex.

The four new projects sanctioned are the 3rd and 4th line between Duvvada-Simhachalam North stations for Rs 302.25 crores, the 3rd and 4th lines between Vadlapudi-Gate Junction cabin for Rs 154.28 crores, the rail flyover project between Pendurthi and Simhachalam North stations for Rs 183.65 crores, and the 3rd and 4th lines between Visakhapatnam- Gopalapatnam for Rs 159.47 crores.

The DRM expressed his gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Hon’ble Railway Minister, and the Railway Board for their unprecedented support for the Waltair Division.

