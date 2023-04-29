The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council at its meeting held on Friday approved the proposal to name the Seethakonda beach, which was recently developed with Rs 3 crore ahead of the G20 Summit, as YSR Viewpoint. A black nameplate with the name embossed in silver has already been erected at the viewpoint, sparking controversy among the political circles.

Presided over by Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari, the meeting gave a nod for 35 issues out of the 36 on the agenda. The council also discussed the issue of vending zones in the city. It was decided to cancel all permissions of the stalls on the night food street opposite Central Park and issue licences afresh in a transparent manner.

Alleging misuse of funds sanctioned for various works ahead of the G20 Summit in Visakhapatnam, TDP corporators demanded the GVMC to launch a probe into it. When they failed to get any response from the chair, the corporators rushed to the podium and staged a protest.

Pending works in different wards also came up for discussion during the meeting. Saikanth Varma, for whom it was the first council meeting after taking over as the GVMC Commissioner, said he would strive for the development of all wards in the city.

