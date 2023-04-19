The G20 Summit has surely brightened up the City of Destiny and brought along with it the much-required road repairs, lighting up routes that are otherwise almost impossible to travel on after sunset, attractive wall art, and new attractions. One such new attraction in Vizag that has been drawing countless visitors on a daily basis for the last month is the redeveloped Seethakonda viewpoint.

Adorning a posh look with solar lights, sitting arrangements, and an I Love Vizag selfie point, the once rugged-looking patch has become a social media sensation within the blink of an eye. In a recent development, a nameplate with the words “YSR Viewpoint” has been etched at this latest favourite spot of the Vizag crowd.

Reacting to this, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, and leader of the opposition, Nara Chandrababu Naidu shared a clip on his Instagram handle. The video shows the redeveloped viewpoint with the newly-erected nameplate. “Saddened to see Abdul Kalam viewpoint in Vizag being renamed as YSR Viewpoint,” the ex-CM’s post description read.

CBN voiced his opinion that the move is nothing but disrespecting an iconic figure like Abdul Kalam, who epitomised honesty, discipline, and perseverance. While the TDP belt looks evidently unhappy with this, ruling party leaders have touted it as a tribute to the late Rajasekhar Reddy.

