Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that he would be shifting to Visakhapatnam in September and start functioning from there. This morning, he addressed a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Moolapeta Greenfield Port, previously known as Bhavanapadu Port, in the Srikakulam district. CM Jagan reiterated Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh and stated his move of shifting to the city as a part of administrative decentralisation.

Stating that over 35,000 youth would get job opportunities after the completion of the greenfield port’ construction, he said it would stand as a pillar of development. He further expressed that the port-affiliated units would provide employment to more youth in the region. “The government is committed to the welfare of fishermen and initiated several measures for their upliftment. In addition to the Moolapeta port, Srikakulam district will have two more fishing harbours,” he observed.

Listing the development projects and their progress, the Chief Minister said the linking of Vamsadhara and Nagavali would be completed by August. Similarly, work on the kidney research centre in Uddanam is nearing completion, he added. “A sum of Rs 700 crore is being spent on providing drinking water facilities to the constituencies of Itchapuram and Palasa.

Citing the Bhogapuram International Airport, CM Jagan said, “The foundation stone will be laid on 3 May.” He added that a six-lane greenfield expressway would be developed to improve the airport’s connectivity. According to the CM, the Adani Date Centre’s foundation would be laid on the same day as the Bhogapuram airport.

