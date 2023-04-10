The Bhogapuram International Airport, one of the most prestigious and awaited developmental projects in Andhra Pradesh, is nearing its commencement of construction. After touring the lands acquired at Bhogapuram for the airport, the state’s IT Minister, Gudivada Amarnath, revealed that CM Jagan would ceremonially lay the foundation stone on 3 May 2023.

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman M Srinivasa Rao, Nellimarla MLA B Appala Naidu, and Special Chief Secretary to AP Government Karikal Valavan accompanied Minister Amarnath on the site inspection on Monday. Disclosing further details, he added that the authorities plan to complete the construction of the Bhogapuram International Airport near Vizag within 24-30 months from the day of laying the foundation stone.

The entourage that visited the site on Monday finalised the location for laying the foundation for the 2,200-acre facility. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is under plans to address a large-scale gathering on this occasion, said the IT Minister.

Earlier in March, the Hyderabad-based GMR Group announced its plans at the Global Investors Summit in Vizag to invest Rs 5,000 crores in the construction of Bhogapuram International Airport. The group’s chairman expressed that it would have an initial capacity to handle passenger traffic of six million and level up to handle 40 million passengers annually. He also expects it to position the state as the most preferred investment destination on the global map.

