Keen on spreading its wings all over the nation, the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously TRS, is strategically moving in that direction. As part of it, the party, in a bid to test the political waters in its neighbouring states, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, launched its unit in the State and made B Chandrasekhar, a former IAS officer, its chief.

For the BRS party, which is looking for an issue to target the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP, and the main opposition, TDP, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation move has come in handy and it alleges that the two parties have failed to get any assurance from the Centre. To strike a sentiment chord with the people of Andhra Pradesh, the BRS has launched a broadside against the Modi government on privatisation.

To show its commitment, the Telangana State Government has decided to take part in the bidding called for expression of interest proposals to buy steel products in return for capital investment. Alleging that it’s a ploy of the Modi government to favour some corporate companies, the BRS vows to stall any such attempt.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed officials to visit Visakhapatnam to facilitate participation in the bidding.

KTR writes to the Centre

BRS executive president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao dashed a letter to the union government recently, urging it to stop the privatisation process Visakhapatnam Steel Plant immediately.

In the letter, the BRS leader made it clear that the party would strongly resist the privatisation process. He directed Chandrasekhar to express solidarity with those who have been agitating against the VSP privatisation. Following the directive, Chandrasekhar visited Visakhapatnam a couple of days ago and leaders of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Samithi accorded him a rousing reception.

“But for the BRS, no other party in the State has the courage to question Narendra Modi on the burning issue,” Chandrasekhar said. Taking a dig at the YSRCP and the TDP, he pointed out that the two parties have failed to pressurise the Centre on the burning issue. Chandrasekhar further said the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi would hold talks with the agitating leaders to chalk out an action plan.

Meanwhile, it has been over 800 days since the agitation launched against the VSP privatisation and there is no change in the ‘adamant’ attitude of the Centre, which reiterated several times that the privatisation process is in progress and there is no going back on it.

Article written by Lakkoju Nagesh Babu, senior journalist and Column Editor.

