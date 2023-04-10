Severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail for two days- Monday and Tuesday- in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Amaravati, the temperature will be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius more than the normal readings.

It has cautioned the people, particularly in the districts of Anakapalle, Alluri, Manyam, East Godavari, Eluru and Kakinada to be alert as temperatures may go up above 40 degrees Celsius. People in these districts of Andhra Pradesh have been advised to take precautionary measures owing to the impending heat wave.

The city of Visakhapatnam, which experienced rains recently under the influence of a trough over the Bay of Bengal, has been reeling under a heat wave for the past couple of days. To beat the heat, people start resorting to coolants and vendors of coconut, lemon, sugarcane juice, ice apples (munjelu) and other items are cashing in on the situation by selling them at high rates.

While the cost of coconut ranges from Rs 30 to Rs 50 each, a big-size lemon is being sold at Rs 10. Similarly, ice apples are being sold for Rs 50 a dozen. Raghu, who sells ice apples at Marripalem VUDA Layout Rythu Bazaar, says he comes from Sabbavaram and earns Rs 1000 to 1200 per day. He attributes the rise in price to the scarcity of the commodity.

