On Sunday, 9 April 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested five men involved in ganja smuggling at Dabagardens. As per the police reports, the accused persons attempted to smuggle the illicit material with the aid of counterfeit bills from a transportation firm in the city. A case was registered at the II-Town Police Station.

Out of the five arrested, the police identified three as natives of Bihar, while the remaining two were from Visakhapatnam. The cops seized 240 kilos of ganja from the accused near Dabagardens, which was reportedly procured from Alluri Sitharama Raju District and brought to Akkireddipalem. The five then divided the ganja into smaller packets and intended to export it to Delhi, said the police statement.

In another incident, the Visakhapatnam City Police formed six teams to capture an accused in a ganja smuggling case, who escaped custody on Saturday. The task force officials caught Sattibabu and Nookaraju on 7 April 2023 near the railway station and jailed them at the IV-Town PS.

On Saturday, at around 6 am, the two accused tried to break free from the police station, during which the cops managed to hold back Nookaraju while Sattibabu escaped. The Visakhapatnam City Police instructed the teams to keep a vigilant eye on bus stations, railway stations, and others areas in the city. Further, the police are examining CCTV footage in several locations to trace the smuggler on the run.

