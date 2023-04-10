Hey there, movie buffs and binge-watchers! Are you ready for some serious screen time this April? Get your popcorn and comfy blankets ready because Hotstar is bringing you a jam-packed month of entertainment. From rom-coms to horror comedies and from heartwarming documentaries to mind-blowing Marvel blockbusters, the lineup of movies and web series releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar in April has something for everyone.

Here is the list of movies and web series releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar this April.

O Kala

Directed by Deepak Kolipaka, O Kala is a Telugu-language romantic drama film about a street performer struggling to make ends meet. The film stars Gourish Yeleti, Roshni Desai, and Prachi Thakur.

Release date: 13 April 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantamania

The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this movie follows the adventures of Antman and the Wasp as they navigate the quantum realm to save the world.

Release date: 18 April 2023

Go.EV

This documentary showcases Tata Motors’ efforts to introduce new passenger car formats in line with India’s 2030 goal to convert 30% of all vehicles to electric.

Release date: 10 April 2023

Peter Pan & Wendy

A live-action reimagining of J.M. Barrie’s classic novel and the 1953 animated film, this Walt Disney Pictures production introduces Wendy Darling to the story. David Lowery directed the film.

Release date: 28 April 2023

Romancham

A Malayalam horror-comedy film written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The story revolves around seven friends who accidentally summon a vengeful spirit.

Release date: 7 April 2023

Suga: Road to D-Day

A documentary film that follows BTS member Suga as he prepares to release his solo album, offering a rare glimpse into the creative process of one of the world’s biggest music stars.

Release date: 21 April 2023

Rennervations

A four-part documentary series available on Disney Plus, Rennervations follows Jeremy Renner and his team of builders and craftsmen as they travel the world helping struggling communities with renovation projects. Boardwalk Pictures produce them.

Release date: 12 April 2023

Tiny Beautiful Things

Based on Cheryl Strayed’s best-selling collection, this limited series on Hulu stars Kathryn Hahn as an anonymous advice columnist known as Dear Sugar, dispensing advice on love, loss, and other life challenges.

Release date: 9 April 2023

The Crossover

This basketball-themed series is based on Kwame Alexander’s best-selling book. It tells the story of a family of basketball players pursuing their dreams while navigating life’s challenges.

Release date: 5 April 2023

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.