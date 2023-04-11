On Monday, 10 April 2023, the new chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), TK Ramachandran IAS, visited the port and held a review meeting with the officials. He had arrived in the city on Sunday upon being appointed as the VPA’s new head by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. Ramachandran’s tenure is set to commence on 11 April 2023.

During the review meeting, he addressed the issues in various departments and spoke to the concerned officials. The appointment of the new chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority has come at a time when the port has been reaching newer heights in terms of turnover, cargo handling, and several other aspects.

The city’s port was recently ranked 4th in the country in cargo handling, with 73.73 million tonnes of cargo handled during the 2022-23 financial year. Additionally, it has received grants from the central government for a facelift.

K Rama Mohan Rao, the port’s previous chairman, retired recently. The new VPA head served as the chairperson of the Chidambaranar Port Authority in Tuticorin before and is a 1991 batch IAS officer. Ramachandran holds a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science degree from IIT Kharagpur and post graduate degree in computer science from IIT Delhi.

