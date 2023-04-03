With a growing demand for the transportation of minerals and other goods, the Visakhapatnam Port is set to undergo modernisation and expansion to meet future needs. The Visakhapatnam Port Authority has set its sights on becoming the top-ranked port in the country, testifying which was the port’s recent achievement of being ranked the 4th in the country for its cargo handling.

Currently, the transportation of minerals like manganese, coal, gypsum, and bauxite is done through various jetties. The authorities of Visakhapatnam are increasing the capacity of the jetties in preparation for the expected increase in transportation. They are also implementing measures to speed up cargo handling through railways.

The R&D yard of the port is being prepared as per railway standards with the construction of individual cabins and panel interlocking. The port has also made arrangements to keep cape-size ships at the general cargo berth, even during the night.

The port has upgraded its single beam echo sounder to multibeam, and six berths are currently running under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) system. Discussions are ongoing to give three more berths under PPP soon. The Union Government has approved the mechanisation of several berths in the inner harbour through private investment, and these works will start soon.

Construction work is also underway for the development of OR-1 and 2 berths in the inner harbour, in response to the increasing demand for oil transportation. Additionally, three storage sheds with various infrastructures are being constructed at Visakhapatnam Port as a part of the modernisation.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.