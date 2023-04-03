Amid cabinet reshuffle rumours, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has denied the possibility of early elections in the State. The CM, who had a meeting with the cabinet ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and others at his Tadepalli camp office on Monday, made it clear that elections would be held as per schedule.

It was all the creation of a section of the media which has been campaigning against the government, he observed. Pointing out that the party won 17 out of 21 seats in the MLC elections, he said some channels and newspapers highlighted only the other side. In the coming days, they would spread more rumours to mislead the people, he alleged.

“I am not ready to lose any MLA, not even a party worker. I only advise them to be with people and serve them to retain their seats. If they distance themselves from people, their graph comes down and it will be difficult for the party to ensure their victory,” CM Jagan quoted. The Chief Minister exhorted ministers and MLAs to be with the people and see to it that the benefits of welfare schemes reached the beneficiaries.

Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that 87 per cent of the families in the state were beneficiaries of government help in the last four years. The Chief Minister announced the launching of ‘Jaganannaki Chebudam’, a programme designed to address personal grievances, which will commence on 13 April 2023. “The government is also planning to introduce a new scheme from September.” Meanwhile, some ministers and MLAs did not attend the meeting.

The meeting assumed significance as it was held amid speculation of a reshuffle of Andhra Pradesh cabinet ministers. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy said there was no such plan.

