Speculation is rife that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy may reshuffle his Cabinet soon and the rejig talk makes ministers tense as a couple of them are likely to be shown the door. A call from the Chief Minister’s office to the Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Sidiri Appalaraju, has further strengthened the buzz. Sure of shuffling, news channels are busy fixing a muhurtam for swearing-in. Several factors are being attributed to the possibility of changes in the Council of Ministers.

Ministers’ functioning

The Chief Minister, during his recent interaction with party MLAs, expressed displeasure over the functioning of some legislators, including a few ministers. While asking them to mend their ways, he made it clear that unless there is an improvement, they will not be given the party ticket in the next election. Non-participation of some ministers and MLAs in the ‘Gadapa…gadapaku’ programme apparently irked the Chief Minister.

Setback in MLC polls

Party’s poor show in the recently held elections in the graduate MLC constituencies in North Andhra and East and West Rayalaseema and the jolt the party received in MLA quota MLC polls have come as a shocker for the party. With the elections sending clear signals that some sections are up in arms against the government, the ruling party, it is learnt, has taken up damage control exercise to ensure it would not repeat in the crucial battle (general election).

Growing indiscipline

Cross-voting by four MLAs in the MLA quota MLC elections has brought to the fore the growing dissidence in the party. Taking a serious view of it the party suspended the four MLAs in a bid to nip the indiscipline in the bud. Meanwhile, TDP leaders say several ruling party MLAs are in touch with them and ready to raise a banner of revolt.

Crucial meet

The Chief Minister is holding a meeting with party leaders, including ministers, MLAs, and MLCs, at his Tadepalli camp office on Monday to review their performance. The meeting assumes significance as it is being held amid the talk of a reshuffle in the current cabinet ministers of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Focus on a strong team

Against this backdrop, Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to sources in the party, does not want to take any chances in the general elections scheduled for May next year and decides to go to the masses with a strong team and the slogan, of course, is ….why not 175?

