With the Indian Premier League beginning, there is no need for us to look past it for entertainment, be it a hectic weekday or a weekend. The opening weekend of the league’s 16th edition has given us an insight into what is to come in the two months to come. Adding more entertainment quotient to your days, the digital platforms are bracing up to take you on an unforgettable ride. With several movies releasing in the first week of April, the OTT platforms are sure to spice up the affairs.

Below is the list of the movies releasing in the first week of April on OTT platforms.

Pallu Padama Paathuka

It is a Tamil-language zombie comedy film directed by Vijay Varadharaj. The movie follows a group of five youngsters fighting against a troop of zombies instead of committing suicide due to their problems. Blue Ghost Pictures produce the film, which stars Dinesh, Sanchita Shetty, Shiva Shah Ra, and others.

Release date: 2 April 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Hondisi Bareyiri

It is a Kannada-language coming-of-age drama film directed by Ramenahalli Jagannatha. The film revolves around the lives of five engineering college students and how they deal with the challenges of growing up and facing the realities of life. The film stars Shri Mahadev, Naveen Shankar, Pallavi Raveendranath, and Samyuktha Hornad, among others. It was released in theatres in February 2023 and has received positive reviews from viewers and critics alike.

Release date: 1 April 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Burqa

It is a one-hour-20-minute film directed by Sarjun KM. The movie revolves around 21-year-old Najma (Mirnaa), who meets a stranger, Suriya (Kalaiyarasan), under unlikely circumstances. The story is set against a Muslim ritual that few people are familiar with and has four characters.

Release date: 7 April 2023

OTT platform: Aha

Chupa

It is an American family adventure film directed by Jonás Cuarón and produced by Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan, and Mark Radcliffe. The movie follows Alex, a lonely boy who befriends a mythical creature known as the Chupacabra while visiting his family in Mexico. He sets off on an adventure to protect his new companion from danger. The film stars Evan Whitten, Demián Bichir, Julio Cedillo, and Alex Knight.

Release date: 7 April 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Romancham

It is a Malayalam-language horror-comedy film that will be exclusively streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 7th, 2023. The film is directed by Antony Sony and stars Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, and Anoop Menon in lead roles. The story revolves around a group of friends visiting a haunted house and encountering supernatural forces. Streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam will be available.

Release date: 7 April 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ayothi

As a result of unfortunate incidents, a man becomes the prime suspect in a criminal case. He must do his best to defend himself against those that are out to get him while also working to prove his innocence. This crime drama is directed by Manthira Moorthy and stars Master Advaith, Preethi Asrani, and Pugazh.

Release date: 7 April 2023

OTT platform: Zee5

